'Call of Duty: WWII' news and updates: Changes announced post beta testing

A promotional poster for the upcoming video game 'Call of Duty: WWII' by Sledgehammer Games. Facebook/CallofDuty

After two short but sweet weekends for "Call of Duty" fans, the beta for the upcoming new installment has ended. The beta ran from Sept. 1, to Sept. 4 to coincide with Labor Day. With this news, Sledgehammer Games has already figured out some of the changes that need to be implemented in the game before its full release later on in November.

It has been announced that one of the major changes that "Call of Duty: WWII" will be seeing is the raised maximum level cap — which is now at level 35. Along with this news, they also stated that a new map called Aachen will be added for the multiplayer game mode. Apart from these, they expressed their gratitude towards the participants who have helpfully given feedback to make the overall experience of the upcoming game better prior to the launch.

Other fixes that will be implemented before the launch date will be resolving inconsistent fire rates in some of the in-game weapons, delayed audio, and adding variations to gunfire sounds.

The developers revealed on Sept. 4 that there will be an additional bonus for those who have ordered the pre-order version of the game. According to Dual Shockers, it will be called the Multiplayer Upgrade, which allows players to have permanent access to any weapon in the game of their choosing, and will be granted twice the experience points.

The Multiplayer Upgrade is just one of the many add-ons to the list of pre-order bonuses for "Call of Duty: WWII." It is notable to mention however that there is no specific duration announced for the double experience points players will gain. These additional content will only be accessible in multiplayer, and will give loyal "Call of Duty" fans a significant edge on their opponents.

According to Gamespot, the beta testers commended the game's developers for the menu's music. Sledgehammer Games then appreciated the nod, saying that they are quite touched that fans noticed details such as these — especially since they acquired the services of an Orchestra.

"Call of Duty: WWII" will be officially released on Nov. 3, 2017 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows.