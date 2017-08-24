'Call of Duty: WW2' news: PS4 beta starts this weekend; Xbox One players to follow on September 1

A "Call of Duty: WWII" promotional photo. Activision

The beta for the upcoming video game "Call of Duty: WW2" will be available this weekend for PlayStation 4 (PS4) players and next week for both PS4 and Xbox One enthusiasts.

The anticipated beta of the first-person shooter set in World War II from developer Sledgehammer Games will be ready for PS4 gamers on Friday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. EDT and will open up for the Xbox One crowd on Friday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. EDT. The beta sessions will conclude on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, respectively.

In the beta, players will get to experience several multi-player options including War Mode, Team Deathmatch, Domination and Hardpoint. They will also get to try a limited selection of weapons. On the downside, there will be no single-player campaign and no Nazi Zombie content.

In order to play the "Call of Duty: WW2" beta, players have to pre-order and then register the code on the official website to reserve a guaranteed slot. While it may be possible to get a code through a giveaway or a freebie, publisher Activision does not want to keep players' hopes up as it does not plan to give out slots to all entrants.

It will be important to note that Xbox One gamers, who intend to try the beta, need to be subscribed to Xbox Live Gold. However, PS4 enthusiasts do not need to have a PS Plus subscription.

The beta client will require 17 GB of hard drive space; therefore, players need to ensure that there is an ample amount of space in their consoles.

In related news, customers of Comcast's Xfinity Internet service can join the beta without a pre-order. They can go to this website and request a code to enter the beta client. This promotion is part of Comcast's larger efforts to tie in with eSports and videogaming.

"Call of Duty: WW2" will be released for the PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC on Nov. 3.