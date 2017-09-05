'Call of Duty WW2' beta guide: A look into maps, modes of gameplay, and details of weapons included

"Call of Duty WW2" comes out on Nov. 3 Twitter/Call of Duty

Although the wait for the official release of "Call of Duty WW2" may be long, fans can still see how the game is played beforehand with the beta version. The beta testing is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and is set to end today, perhaps at 10 a.m. PST. So, players who were not able to get a preview of the game may have to wait for a few months more.

Those who were able to play the beta version of "Call of Duty WW2" have managed to see pretty much everything that will be in the official version. From the Nazi zombies to the modes of gameplay, to even the kinds of maps that are in the game. Starting with the maps, there a variety that are available to players, which are namely the Pointe du Hoc, Ardenne, Gibraltar, and Aachen.

There are four modes of gameplay as well: the New War mode, Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. Along with the modes, there are five divisions featured; Infantry, Airborne, Armored, Mounted, and Expeditionary. Fortunately in the beta version, players can unlock an unlimited number of weapons, scorestreaks, basic training features, and equipment up to rank 30.

Lucky players who tested out the Beta version also got access to the Beta Combat Pack that includes a unique card, an emblem, and helmet. There are features that will only be available when the game officially launches. These include the Headquarters social space as well as customization features Supply Drops and Loot, Ranked Play and Game Battles from the eSports features, and the unlocks and experience gained which will be brought over to the final game.

The Nazi zombies are back for "Call of Duty WW2" as announced in Comic-Con International back in July. The gameplay for these zombies will be the same as the previous installments of "Call of Duty."

"Call of Duty WW2" will be officially released on Nov. 3 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.