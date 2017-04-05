'Call of Duty: World War 2' update: Will Sledgehammer confirm the new game's theme?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Talks about the development of a World War 2-themed "Call of Duty" game for 2017 continue, despite the silence from game developer Sledgehammer Games.

Rumors about the possible "Call of Duty: World War 2" game started when YouTuber TheFamilyVideoGamers posted several leaked images from an anonymous source. The images include a promotional poster that shows the D-Day landings and several steelbook cases for the game.

While the game developer and Activision have yet to confirm the theme of the next "Call of Duty" game, Eurogamer previously reported that several sources confirmed that the next installment of the first-person shooter video game franchise will be called "Call of Duty: WW2." However, Segment Next claims that the leaked promotional poster that was released online is fake and it does not come from the game publisher.

Details about the next "Call of Duty" installment are still limited, but Sledgehammer Games studio head Glen Schofield dropped hints about the game's plot through his official Twitter account back in February 2017.

"There's nothing I can say about the game except there are boots and ground and I guess some roots. I hope I can talk soon or I may implode," Schofield stated when talking about the upcoming game.

Advertisement

He also mentioned that fans should wait for their official reveal to know more about the game. "You're gonna go nuts. Our best yet dude! Man, I'm so psyched to show it...someday," the studio head also stated.

Fans of the video game series were first taken back to the World War 2 timeline with the release of "Call of Duty: World at War" back in 2008, and it was believed to be one of the best installments of the series.

Both Sledgehammer Games and Activision are expected to make an official announcement about the next "Call of Duty" game in the coming days.