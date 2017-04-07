'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' news: Game's Continuum DLC to arrive on PlayStation on April 18

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's" second downloadable content (DLC) will introduce four new maps to the game when it is arrives on April 18 on the PlayStation 4.

Titled Continuum, the second DLC will feature four new multiplayer maps that include a reimagined version of Rust from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," according to reports.

It has been learned that the first of these four maps goes by the name Turista. Reportedly, this map is set on a plush spa and resort for the future elite. Since the map comes with sniper perches across a majestic, central waterfall, as well as tight corners in the hotel for close quarters-combat aficionados, it is said that Turista is ideal for several types of play styles.

Scrap is the next map that will come with Continuum. While this map is an ideal location for players when they drop on enemies from long sightlines or tactical pathways, it will also require them to move real quick and continuously in order to survive.

The third map to arrive with Continuum is Archive, which comes with a contemporary setting of a post-futurist art gallery. While this is a three-lane style map, Archive is ideal for tight close quarter-encounters in "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare."

Advertisement

Finally, Excess is the reimagined version of the map from another "Call of Duty" game, Rust, which was featured in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2." This map is circular and small and is set on top of a penthouse in an expanding futuristic metropolis.

Apart from the new maps, it has also been learned that Continuum will also offer "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" players with 2 zombies experience set in NYC in the '70s.

The Continuum DLC Map Pack will come with a price tag of $15 and will come free to "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's" $50 Season Pass holders.

The release of the upcoming DLC to other platforms is yet to be announced.