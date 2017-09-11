'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' news: Final DLC adds new multiplayer maps; tougher game mode

Promotional photo for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's" final DLC, "Retribution." Facebook/CallofDuty

The fourth and final downloadable content (DLC) pack for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" is almost here. To help everyone prepare, below is a quick overview of what is included in the next expansion.

The fourth and final DLC pack for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" is called "Retribution." Just like its predecessors, the said expansion will add four new multiplayer maps – an out-of-this world shopping center situated on the edges of the universe, Altitude; a dystopian race track along the California coast, Carnage; a medium-sized, three-lane map, Depot 22; and a remake of the fan-favorite Warhawk map from "Call of Duty: Ghosts" called Heartland.

To make things even more exciting, the "Retribution" DLC will also introduce the fifth and final Zombies map in "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare." It is called "The Beast from Beyond" and will take place in a desolate United Nations Space Alliance (UNSA) military station on Europa.

In "The Beast from Beyond," Poindexter Zittermann, Andre Wright, Aaron "A.J." Jordaniels and Sally Simpson will go up against a horde of zombies and cryptids. Despite their unique skills, the battle will surely be a tough one, as each of them will have the OSA as the starting weapon rather than the Kendall 44.

"('The Beast from Beyond') is a brand-new film from the twisted mind of Willard Wyler that continues the journey of our favorite heroes of misfortune: Poindexter, AJ, Andre, and Sally," Infinity Ward's Associate Project Director, Lee Ross, said in a statement. "Diving deeper into his catalogue of horror films, Willard has resurrected his most horrific creatures, the Cryptids. Tying together two deadly universes, our heroes have never witnessed such terror."

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's" "Retribution" DLC is set to be released on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4. It will also be available for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows owners at a later date.