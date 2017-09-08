'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' latest news: Game's Final DLC to roll out on PS4 next week

A promotional image for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC pack: "Retribution" Activision Publishing, Inc.

The final downloadable content for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" titled "Retribution" will be finally available for download. The said DLC pack will reportedly offer more features for players.

"Retribution," the fourth map pack, will be available for the PlayStation 4 next week. It will include three brand new multiplayer maps, a remake of an old map, and a new Zombie experience.

Infinity Ward studio head Dave Stohl said they had fun in creating content for the community. He also promised to deliver a better experience for players.

"It's the culmination of our thrilling zombies storyline, where players will head to a new setting with tons of surprises, and find out what evil force has been pulling the strings all along. For multiplayer fans, we're delivering four new maps that really showcase combat rig abilities and great game play. September 12 can't come soon enough," Stohl told Hardcore Gamer.

The names and descriptions of the maps — Carnage, Heartland, Altitude and Depot 22 — were also revealed.

Carnage is a post-apocalyptic race track set on the Californian coast. It will include a fire trap players can activate on command to their advantage.

Altitude, on the other hand. is described as a high-end, sky high shopping mall. It will also include floating lush waterfalls that border the map.

Depot 22 is focused on mid-ranged encounters in a medium-sized, three-lane map, while Heartland will be a remake of a classic "Call of Duty Ghosts" map, Warhawk.

"Retribution" will be released on Sept. 12 only for the PlayStation 4. No current timetable was released for the Xbox One and PC releases.

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" is the 13th primary installment in the "Call of Duty" series. It was released worldwide in November last year and was met with generally favorable reviews.

It sold 1.8 million copies in its first week to become the top selling game in the UK.