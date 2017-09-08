'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' DLC news: 'Retribution' coming to PS4 on Sept. 12

A promotional poster for the upcoming DLC for 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' titled 'Retribution.' Facebook/CallofDuty

"Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" has a new downloadable content (DLC) coming out this month. The DLC titled "Retribution" will have new in-game features, and a zombie game mode, like in previous installments of "Call of Duty."

An article released by PlayStation Lifestyle listed most of the features that fans can expect. These include four entirely new multiplayer maps for players to discover, and a new chapter in the mode called "The Beast From Beyond" - which will serve as the final chapter of the zombie-themed mode for the game. "Beast From Beyond" will see the return of director villain Willard Wyler who sets up players on an ice planet.

There will also be new weapons that players will have access to in "Beast From Beyond" as well as traps. The developers have promised that there will be a big reveal at the end of the special game mode that explains the reason behind all of the zombie-related occurrences across the "Call of Duty" games. This is fitting since the game is dubbed as the final version of the zombie killing mode in the series.

Apparently, there has been special negotiations struck between Sony and Activision, which would allow for PlayStation users to gain first access to the DLC. For owners of the Xbox One and Windows PC, they will have to wait around a month longer before they can access the DLC. This must not be a big problem for Xbox One and PC users, since they should still be busy with the previous DLC titled "Absolution."

One of the maps called Carnage is a "post-apocalyptic race track along the California coast." This is an interesting change of scenery that provides a different atmosphere of tension and grim visuals. There will be a plethora of different landmarks to explore in this map as well. The other maps are titled Heartland, Altitude, and Depot 22.

The "Retribution" DLC will be available on the PS4 on Sept. 12, priced at $15. There is currently no final date for the DLC on the Xbox One and the PC.