Entertainment
What is the festival of Passover?
How jihadis are killing Egypt's 'soft target' Christians to undermine the state
Marvel X-Men cartoonist facing 'disciplinary action' for anti-Jewish and anti-Christian messages in ...
'Love, lost and found': New video shows how Easter is like a fairytale – with one key difference
'The church was filled with the bodies of the dead': Egypt Palm Sunday bombing survivors speak out
Why it's time to stop mis-using 'For such a time as this'
1 million Christian pilgrims prepare to descend on Rome to mark the Passion and Resurrection of ...
Growing number of Americans 'love Jesus, but not the Church,' new study finds
Cathedrals in England to be given management overhaul after growing cash crisis problems
American war hero dies saving drowning boy during missionary work in Indonesia

'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum' news: DLC to be released on April 18

Melanie Sison

A promotional image for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum"Facebook/CallofDuty

The "Continuum" downloadable content (DLC) of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," will be released on April 18 for the PlayStation 4.

"Continuum" is the second DLC of "Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare." It contains four new maps, one of which is a nod to another Infinity Ward game. The Turista map features a spa and resort built in the skeleton of an ancient creature. Fans of close-quarter combat will appreciate this for its narrow interiors. Scrap features an old junkyard on the Moon. The Archive map is set in a futuristic art gallery, and it combines tight spaces with open courtyards. Finally, Excess recalls the Rust map of "Modern Warfare 2." It features a penthouse at the center of a city. All four maps will cater to different gaming styles employed by "Call of Duty" players.

The DLC also comes with "Shaolin Shuffle," a zombie co-op mode set in the 1970s. This sees the return of Willard Wyler in "Call of Duty." This time, he will trap the protagonists — AJ the Sleazebag, Andre the Street Poet, Poindexter the Punk Rocker, and Sally the Disco Chick — in a 1970s-themed horror movie. Players will be able to explore New York locations such as subways, nightclubs, and even a martial arts dojo, all set in the disco era. This mode will feature new kung-fu moves, alongside the usual "Call of Duty" fighting styles.

"We couldn't be more excited to deliver a new co-op zombies chapter with 'Shaolin Shuffle,' with an all-new setting and story, that continues the wild and increasingly twisted narrative," said Dave Stohl, the studio head of Infinity Ward.

The April 18 date pertains to the DLC's release date for the PlayStation 4 console. However, the DLC will also be released in the other gaming platforms. It is likely that the content will be released on other platforms in May in order to allow the exclusivity clause to lapse. However, the exact date of its launch for other consoles is yet to be revealed.

Advertisement
More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY