'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Continuum' news: DLC to be released on April 18

The "Continuum" downloadable content (DLC) of "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," will be released on April 18 for the PlayStation 4.

"Continuum" is the second DLC of "Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare." It contains four new maps, one of which is a nod to another Infinity Ward game. The Turista map features a spa and resort built in the skeleton of an ancient creature. Fans of close-quarter combat will appreciate this for its narrow interiors. Scrap features an old junkyard on the Moon. The Archive map is set in a futuristic art gallery, and it combines tight spaces with open courtyards. Finally, Excess recalls the Rust map of "Modern Warfare 2." It features a penthouse at the center of a city. All four maps will cater to different gaming styles employed by "Call of Duty" players.

The DLC also comes with "Shaolin Shuffle," a zombie co-op mode set in the 1970s. This sees the return of Willard Wyler in "Call of Duty." This time, he will trap the protagonists — AJ the Sleazebag, Andre the Street Poet, Poindexter the Punk Rocker, and Sally the Disco Chick — in a 1970s-themed horror movie. Players will be able to explore New York locations such as subways, nightclubs, and even a martial arts dojo, all set in the disco era. This mode will feature new kung-fu moves, alongside the usual "Call of Duty" fighting styles.

"We couldn't be more excited to deliver a new co-op zombies chapter with 'Shaolin Shuffle,' with an all-new setting and story, that continues the wild and increasingly twisted narrative," said Dave Stohl, the studio head of Infinity Ward.

The April 18 date pertains to the DLC's release date for the PlayStation 4 console. However, the DLC will also be released in the other gaming platforms. It is likely that the content will be released on other platforms in May in order to allow the exclusivity clause to lapse. However, the exact date of its launch for other consoles is yet to be revealed.