'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' Continuum DLC news: New DLC out on April 18

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The second downloadable content (DLC) map pack for "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare," titled Continuum, will be released on PlayStation 4 on Tuesday, April 18.

Activision revealed through its official blog that the upcoming DLC map will feature the reimaging version of Rust, one of the fan-favorite map from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2."

The new DLC will also come out with four new maps, including the luxurious and futuristic spa resort called Turista that is located inside the remnants of a gigantic ancient creature. It will also feature the Archive, which is described as a post-futurist art gallery, which will come with constricted close quarter engagements with three distinct "lanes."

The other map will be called Scrap, located in a deserted junkyard on the Moon. Finally, the fourth Map is called Excess, located at the roof of a penthouse in a post-modern city. It is also known as the re-imagined map from "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" called Rust.

Other reports also mention that the upcoming DLC pack will come with the Shaolin Shuffle Zombies map. Based on the description of Activision, the new zombies map will expand Willard Wyler's zombie experience across time.

Advertisement

"After narrowly escaping the 1980s in Zombies in Spaceland, and the 1990s with Rave in the Redwoods, our four intrepid actor-heroes get time-warped into New York City in the 1970s, only to discover that the inhabitants are walking corpses backed by a disco-tastic soundtrack, complete with special kung fu combat moves which are unique to Shaolin Shuffle," the map description states.

The Shaolin Shuffle Zombies map will bring back four characters that will don 1970's-inspired personalities, including AJ as the Sleazebag, Andre as the Street Poet, Poindexter as the Punk Rocker, and Sally as the Disco Chick.

The "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" Continuum DLC map pack can be downloaded on the specified release date as part of the game's Season Pass, but it can also be purchased individually for $15. Those who are playing the game on other platforms will also get their hands on the upcoming DLC at a later date.