California shelves plans for ban on gay conversion therapy after dialogue with faith leaders

A California lawmaker has dropped a controversial bill that would have effectively banned gay conversion therapy and the sale of books related to the practice.

The author of the bill, Assemblyman Evan Low, said he had withdrawn his bill after speaking to faith leaders.

The bill sought to declare that gay conversion therapy was a fraudulent practice, but many Christians feared it would stifle freedom of religion and free speech, as well as limit the help available for people struggling with unwanted same-sex attraction.

James Dobson, founder of the Dobson Family Institute, welcomed the about-turn: 'I am very grateful to all of the pastors, counselors and our families in California and across the country who spoke up and made their voices heard. It is incumbent on us to make sure we still have the right to make the best mental-health decisions for our children, our loved ones, and ourselves and that parental rights are protected now and for generations to come.'

Jonathan Keller, president of the faith-based California Family Council, said Low's decision was an answer to prayers. He said the bill 'would have tragically limited our ability to offer compassionate support related to sexual orientation and gender identity, and even to preach Jesus' message of unconditional love and life transformation.'

AB2943 had already passed the Assembly and Senate and was pending a second vote in the Assembly, which it was expected to pass.

Explaining his decision to pull the bill, Low, who is himself gay, said he had spoken to faith leaders and now believed that new measures could achieve greater consensus. According to SFChronicle, he is now working on a policy 'that best protects and celebrates the identities of LGBT Californians.'

'A number of religious leaders denounced conversion therapy and recognized how harmful the practice is, while acknowledging it has been discredited by the medical and psychological communities,' Low said in a statement. 'I left those productive conversations feeling hopeful.'