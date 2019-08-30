Business leaders trekking from Bishopthorpe Palace to Lambeth Palace for Archbishop's youth work

Ten Yorkshire businessmen will be setting off on a six-day trek and cycle next month to raise funds for the Archbishop of York Youth Trust.

The Archbishop of York Youth Trust works in partnership with schools, churches and community groups to support the growth of young people in leadership, faith and character through social action in their local communities.

The gruelling 255-mile challenge will start on 9 September, with the group setting off from the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu's official residence, Bishopthorpe Palace.

The group comprises Dan Finn, CEO of the Youth Trust, and local businessmen Ian Walker, Matt Rylatt, Chris Ray, Mick Fox, Paul Morris, George Ray, Ian Ray, Josh Gladstone and Nick Blake.

The Archbishop will be there to see them off in person with prayers and a blessing to help them on their way.

The trek's final destination is Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury in London.

The team aims to be back in York for 15 September when they hope to have raised over £10,000 for the Youth Trust's work.

Stewart Graham, Director of Fundraising for the Youth Trust said: "A sincere thank you to the team taking part in the trek. They have been training and preparing for this for many months and it's going to be a great achievement for them!

"Their backing is enabling us to reach even more young people to grow in leadership, faith and character, and transform society. We're looking forward to following the journey as they go."

To support the team on the trek, visit their fundraising page