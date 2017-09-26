Bungie confirms Curse of Osiris DLC for 'Destiny 2'

Destiny 2 The Curse of Osiris is coning Facebook/BungieDestiny

Bungie Marketing Director Eric Osbourne confirmed on Twitter that the sci-fi first-person shooter video game "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" downloadable content is a real thing that will happen this coming December.

Although the exact release date of the digital content has yet to be announced, reports of an outing for players to Mercury has finally been substantiated with the first "Destiny 2" downloadable content (DLC) pack. With the suggestive title of the first-person shooter game's expansion, the Guardians will have all new journeys and missions centered on Osiris.

Along with new Crucible Maps, the first digital content includes the "Infinite Forest" pack, themed weapons, armor and gear, expansion exclusive co-op plays, and new competitive multiplayer arenas.

When the game was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the game's first treat to the players was a Raid. "Leviathan" was reported to have done well on its launch with the first Fireteam completing the challenge successfully on that same day.

Osiris played a big role in the history of the City. Being a former Vanguard Commander, he was revered by many as a fabled warrior. Before his banishment, Speaker exiles him for conducting research into the Vex. He then gathered followers that people called the Cult of Osiris, who originally appeared in the first Destiny game. The Trials of Osiris is a tournament that searched for the strongest of Guardians who will form ranks with the banished warlock.

In the "Destiny 2" expansion, one's Guardian will travel through time and space to save Osiris from the Vex. The scale of this DLC matches the first game's The Taken King and Rise of Iron. Both of which took a year before it was released.

According to Kotaku, a Lighthouse from "Destiny 1" will be included as a new social space. The PC version of "Destiny 2" is scheduled to release this Oct. 24.