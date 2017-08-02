Entertainment
'Bumblebee' release date, cast news: Wrestler John Cena joins 'Transformers' spin-off

Sotero Nacional

John Cena (L) will soon appear in "Transformers" spin-off, "Bumblebee."REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The "Bumblebee" movie has set its release date for next year and production has cast a notable celebrity in sports entertainment as one of the leads.

The "Transformers" spin-off has added John Cena to its roster of actors which already includes Hailee Steinfeld, Pamela Adlon, Gracie Dzienny and Kenneth Choi.

Cena is known for being a top-rated wrestler in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He has also delved into mainstream acting in recent years and appeared in movies such as "Daddy's Home," "Sisters," "Trainwreck" and "The Wall."

However, "Bumblebee" will be Cena's first major, big-budgeted movie. The wrestler will have a large role alongside Steinfeld, who is known for films like "The Edge of Seventeen," "Pitch Perfect 2" and "Ender's Game." She also received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "True Grit."

The wrestler-turned-actor expressed his excitement on Twitter, saying, "One of the most exciting projects I've been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise!"

The movie will take place in California in the 1980s where the transformer Bumblebee will find its way to Charlie (Steinfeld) who will try to repair the car. However, she will find out that the wreckage is more than just a car and the adventure will take off from there.

Paramount Pictures hopes that "Bumblebee" will be the start of a new spin-off universe where movies will branch out from the "Transformers" franchise and initiate fresh and successful stories for the production company.

The most recent film in the franchise, "Transformers: The Last Knight," garnered $570 million, which is around half of what the previous movie made. "Transformers: Age of Extinction," released in 2014, earned $1.1 billion.

The "Bumblebee" movie is set for release on Dec. 21, 2018, which will pit it against Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman."

