Building on solid ground: 9 Bible verses about construction – and faith

Pixabay

After the deadly destruction of the hurricanes Harvey and Irma, the reconstruction begins. Natural disasters are not new – they appear in the Bible, with Luke referring to Jesus' parable about the man who built his house on solid ground, on 'rock' so that the floods could not tear it down – an allusion to faith. What else does the Bible say about rebuilding, or specifically building?

Here are nine Bible verses:

1. But the Lord came down to see the city and the tower the people were building (Genesis 11:5).

2. Solomon made an alliance with Pharaoh king of Egypt and married his daughter. He brought her to the City of David until he finished building his palace and the temple of the Lord, and the wall around Jerusalem (1 Kings 3:1).

3. As for this temple you are building, if you follow my decrees, observe my laws and keep all my commands and obey them, I will fulfill through you the promise I gave to David your father (1 Kings 6:12).

4. You counted the buildings in Jerusalem and tore down houses to strengthen the wall (Isaiah 22:10).

5. The day for building your walls will come, the day for extending your boundaries (Micah 7:11).

6. As Jesus was leaving the temple, one of his disciples said to him, 'Look, Teacher! What massive stones! What magnificent buildings!' (Mark 13:1)

7. They are like a man building a house, who dug down deep and laid the foundation on rock. When a flood came, the torrent struck that house but could not shake it, because it was well built (Luke 6:48).

8. 'It was the same in the days of Lot. People were eating and drinking, buying and selling, planting and building.' (Luke 17:28)

9. By the grace God has given me, I laid a foundation as a wise builder, and someone else is building on it. But each one should build with care (1 Corinthians 3:10).