Bruno Mars donates $1 million to victims of Flint Water Crisis

Grammy winner Bruno Mars donates million to help victims of the Flint Water Crisis. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Bruno Mars announced that he will be donating $1 million to help victims of the Flint Water Crisis in Michigan.

The Grammy award-winning singer told his audience during his sold-out show at the Palace of Auburn Hills, which was held last Aug. 12, that he and tour promoter Live Nation will be redirecting funds from the show to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint (CFGF), a charity organization assisting those affected by the water crisis.

"Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it's important that we don't forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster," said Mars, who was born and raised in Hawaii, in a statement. "As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again."

The Flint Water Crisis started in 2014 when the city of Flint switched its water source from treated water of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Flint River. Due to drinking water not undergoing appropriate treatment, residents were exposed to high unhealthy levels of lead.

In Flint, around 6,000 to 12,000 children have been exposed to lead contamination, with side effects causing a range of serious health problems.

"Beyond water, there is a big need to help all those affected, especially children, who will need assistance for the rest of their lives to help remediate the effects of the exposure to lead," the CFGF said.

"We know Bruno Mars' $1 million gift will be transformative to the children and families of Flint," added CFGF President and CEO Isaiah M. Oliver. "He understands the issues faced by Flint citizens, and we are touched by his concern and generosity," he also stated.

Mars' performance in Auburn Hills is part of his 24K Magic World Tour to promote his latest album, "24K Magic." The tour recently kicked off its North American leg after touring for three months in Europe.