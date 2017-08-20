Bruce Forsyth news: British TV icon's death caused by lung-related complications

TV presenter and entertainer Bruce Forsyth performs on the Avalon Stage at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Prolific British game show host Bruce Forsyth has passed away. The knighted individual died from bronchial pneumonia on the afternoon of Aug. 17. He was 89 years old.

According to The Guardian, Forsyth's manager Ian Wilson announced his passing and stated that the game show host's immediate family is deeply saddened by the loss.

Prior to his death, Forsyth was visited by a close friend who was concerned about his health. This friend had asked about his recent activities and Forsyth responded that he had been busy being ill. Forsyth struggled with his health for an estimated two years before his passing.

Forsyth's family expressed their gratitude through Wilson, acknowledging the numerous well-wishers and condolences extended by fans and admirers. Wilson pleaded the public to respect the family's privacy in their time of mourning. It is no surprise that social media and news broadcasts have paid their respects to the game show icon.

BBC described Forsyth as synonymous with game shows as he exhibited unparalleled enthusiasm and exceptional energy levels when hosting. With a lifelong career in the industry, he has become one of the most recognizable personalities on British television. His estimated net worth is around £17 million ($21.7 million).

Forsyth is best known for hosting game shows such as "Play Your Cards Right," "The Price is Right" and "The Generation Game." It was at this time that he became one of the highest paid television personalities. He was exceptional at his job, and no one was really able to rival his ability to host game shows. He kept at it until his health no longer allowed him to do so.

Even British Prime Minister Theresa May mourns the loss of Forsyth, as she dubbed him as a "national treasure" in a tweet after she learned of the tragedy. May went on to say that she will miss the man's charm and acknowledged his multiple talents.