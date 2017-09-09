'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 spoilers, plot news: Latest photos show Jake and Rosa's lives behind bars

Terry, Charles, and Amy spot something on Gina's computer in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Twitter/Brooklyn99FOX

First, witness protection and now, behind bars. It is safe to say that Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) has had quite an adventure so far. As the premiere of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 draws near, some new photos give a sneak peek on Peralta and Rosa Diaz's (Stephanie Beatriz) life in prison.

As revealed by Entertainment Weekly, Rosa has a slightly easier time trying to adjust to being an inmate. Jake, on the other hand, probably has to watch his back, given that his cellmate is a cannibal. The show's executive producer Dan Goor shared that the prison stint has Jake at his most vulnerable point in life, and that he has to live off his wits.

Fortunately, Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) are paying him a visit. Lo Truglio previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Charles is going to prove Jake's and even Rosa's innocence. They were framed for the bank robbery at the end of season 4 by Lt. Hawkins (Gina Gershon) and Charles is doing everything he can to expose her and exonerate his friends. Charles will follow Hawkins around and attempt to take advantage of her making a mistake.

Of course, before Charles decides to take things into his own hands, he would be a little depressed at first. At the beginning of the season, he is still devastated over his best friend's incarceration. Based on the photos, Charles will have changed his hair. If Charles manages to find enough proof in time, then Jake and Rosa will not be staying in prison very long. The rest of the squad will be in on the plan as well, taking an ethical shortcut to exonerate Jake and Rosa.

The start of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will introduce Jake's cellmate Caleb, played by fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Tim Meadows. Goor said that Caleb is a cannibal who does not feel that his gastronomical preferences define him. He prefers to be defined by his passion, which is wood working. Samberg points out that Caleb is much more interested in being friends with Jake rather than trying to turn him into a meal. The two of them become friends, but that is because Jake does not know what Caleb is serving time for.

Jake will also cross paths with a criminal mastermind named Romero, played by Lou Diamond Phillips. Samberg reveals that Jake is looking for protection and Romero is a protector himself. Jake will try and get into his good books so he could at least get some immunity from the inmates who seem to be anything but friendly.

As for Rosa, she is serving her sentence at a women's' prison and, as told by Goor, enjoying solitary confinement. She will also get some company, as Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) and Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) will pay her a visit. The two will try and make her life as good as possible.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on FOX.