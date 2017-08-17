'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5 spoilers: Jake goes to jail, has cannibal for a cellmate; Tim Meadows, Lou Diamond Phillips as guest stars

Jake is hungover and thinking of a plan in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 4 Twitter/Brooklyn99FOX

In season 4 of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," events led to the imprisonment of both Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). As season 5 approaches, it is revealed that Jake may be placed in a bit of a bind thanks to his cellmate.

According to Entertainment Weekly, during the recent Television Critics' Association Summer press tour, Samberg revealed that fellow "Saturday Night Live" alum Tim Meadows and Lou Diamond Phillips will be guest stars in season 5. Meadows will play Jake's cellmate Caleb, who also happens to be a cannibal, which will make things a little tense for Jake as he sticks it out behind bars.

Dan Goor, one of the show's creators, also told Entertainment Weekly that Meadows' character Caleb cares about Jake. However, they are placed in a sticky situation where they are no longer in protective custody and therefore placed among the general population of inmates. Jake will be especially vulnerable, seeing as he will most likely encounter the people he had arrested before.

Phillips will play a criminal mastermind whom Jake encounters in prison as well. Both Phillips' and Meadows' characters will be appearing in a number of episodes.

As for Rosa, she will most likely encounter all the female criminals she has previously arrested as well, but whatever else may happen to her remains to be seen. Jake's best friend Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) is set to prove Jake's and most likely Rosa's innocence. According to Lo Truglio, Charles will tail Lieutenant Melanie Hawkins (Gina Gershon), the person who was responsible for framing the two detectives, in the hopes of catching her in the act of her shady activities.

Naturally, without Jake by his side, the season will open with a sulking Boyle. This version of Boyle could go up against his other sulking moment in the show's first season, after experiencing a breakup.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 9:30 p.m. on FOX.