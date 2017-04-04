'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 4 spring premiere spoilers: Amy's ex-boyfriend returns; co-creator speaks on show's fate

Amy's (Melissa Fumero) ex-boyfriend Teddy (guest star Kyle Bornheimer) returns in the upcoming spring premiere of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 4.

Titled "The Audit," next week's episode will see the squad do everything they could to save the precinct. According to the official synopsis, the crime rate in Brooklyn has significantly decreased. As a result, Brooklyn will be shutting down one of its precincts permanently in an effort to cut costs. The Nine-Nine team members are confident that they will be evaluated fairly, until they discover that the official auditor is Teddy, Amy's former boyfriend. The entire squad must band together in order to keep the precinct from being closed down.

FOX has released a new promo for the midseason premiere, which starts off with Jake (Andy Samberg) and Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) taking out high-grade police weapons. One of the scenes show Amy and Jake having a discussion on the rooftop, as the latter prepares to do a dangerous stunt. "You are not 'Die Hard'-ing off this roof," Amy warns Jake, referring to the famous building stunt Bruce Willis did in the 1988 action film.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" has only one month left before its season 4 finale, but FOX has not yet renewed the cop comedy for another installment. While the show's fate remains hanging in the balance, co-creator Dan Goor is optimistic that a renewal will be announced soon.

"[Fans] are going to find the presidents of Fox and they are going to deface their houses," he told TV Line with a laugh. "No, I'm kidding. Probably shouldn't say that . . . I know I would riot. I would be very upset."

Although the series is known for ending every season in a cliffhanger, it seems that Goor and the rest of the producers do not foresee an early retirement for Detective Jake Peralta and Co.

"If you're asking if we wrote a potential series finale, we did not," he clarified. "We do not want this to be the series finale. We've received a tremendous amount of support from the network, and I'm sure our pickup will be coming at any point."

The fourth season of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" returns on Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.