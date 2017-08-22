Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin to provide teammates' suits on opening night

Jeremy Lin will be providing new suits for all of his teammates in the Brooklyn Nets' opening night of the 2017-18 season. REUTERS/ Mike Cassese

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin is looking to build a large head start for next year's Teammate of the Year award in an extraordinary act towards his teammates. Lin is teaming up with a known designer to provide brand new suits for the entire team for the Nets' opening night of the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Lin has been hanging out with Abe Ndoye, a designer based in Texas who designs men's wear for many athletes and coaches in the NBA and NFL. The Senegal-born designer has made suits for various NBA players, including Chandler Parsons, Tracy McGrady, Shawn Livington, and Coach Jeff Van Gundy.

It has been known that some veteran NBA players give top of the line suits as gifts to other teammates, especially rookies. However, providing designer suits to the entire roster is something unexpected. This may just win the 29-year old guard the Teammate of the Year award even before the season starts.

The Twyman–Stokes Teammate of the Year Award is given at the end of every season to the player who most exemplifies selfless play, commitment, and dedication to his team. The recent winners of the award are veterans Vince Carter, who won the award in 2016, and German Dirk Nowitzki, who won it this year.

Although the team has been plagued by trades and signings that didn't pan out, Lin is confident that his team is still in the running for a playoff spot. The Harvard alumnus pointed out that the team will not have to worry about pressure this season. "Everyone thinks we'll suck, so I feel like we don't have a lot of pressure," he said in a recent report from Nets Daily.

Commenting on the Net's recent trade where they acquired a potential star guard in D'Angelo Russell, Lin, who plays point guard for the team, does not think that there will be issues. He said Coach Kenny Atkinson's motion offense works better with multiple playmakers on the floor.