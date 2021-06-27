Broad public support for total ban on gambling advertising

A new study has found overwhelming public support for tighter restrictions on gambling advertisements.

Research by the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) found that most adults (77%) and two thirds of 11- to 17-year-olds support a ban on gambling ads on TV and radio before 9pm.

In the study of 12,247 adults and 2,513 children, over half of youngsters (53%) agreed with a total ban on ads for gambling products, rising to 63% among adults.

The study coincides with Euro 2020, which is being broadcast on ITV. The broadcaster has faced criticism for agreeing to reduce gambling ads shown during the tournament, but not banning them altogether.

Other questions in the RSPH study have revealed broad support for a ban on gambling companies sponsoring sporting events or teams (65% of adults vs 54% of young people), and a 9pm watershed for social media and the internet (76% of adults and 54% of young people).

Follong the study, the RSPH is calling for tighter rules around gambling advertising in line with the 9pm watershed recently announced for foods high in fat, salt and sugar.

Christina Marriott, Chief Executive of the RSPH said: "Advertising is a powerful force in our society – it not only influences what we buy, but it also tells us what is normal, and what we should aspire to.

"Given the harm that gambling can inflict on individuals, families, workplaces and communities, we need to take a stronger stand against it being embedded into our social and cultural lives.

"We no longer allow air time to other products which harm our health, like tobacco products: gambling should be no different."

Carolyn Harris MP, Chair of the Gambling Related Harm All Party Parliamentary Group said: "There is strong public and parliamentary support for a ban on gambling advertising. Gambling companies claim there is no evidence that gambling advertising causes harm.

"In fact, there is extensive evidence that shows how harmful gambling advertising can be and, in particular, the impact gambling adverts can have on children.

"Gambling advertising should be banned to protect children and those at risk from gambling harm."