'Broad City' season 4 premiere date pushed back to September
"Broad City" fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ilana Wexler (Ilana Rose Glazer) and Abbi Abrams (Abbi Jacobson) again on the small screen after Comedy Central revealed the season 4 premiere date has been pushed back to a later date.
The popular comedy television series was scheduled to return to the small screen on Aug. 23. However, Comedy Central announced that the season 4 premiere would be pushed back to Sept. 13. There was no reason given with regard to the postponement.
To tide everyone over, spoilers for the series' fourth season have made its way online. The season 4 premiere will be titled "Sliding Doors" and will feature Abbi and Ilana's first meeting way back in 2011.
Also in "Broad City" season 4, Abbi and Ilana will experience New York City in a whole new way — in the dead of winter. This particular season will apparently play a major role in the show's storylines moving forward.
"[The new season] looks different, it feels different, and it just yields different kinds of stories," said series co-creator and star Glazer, 30, during "Broad City's" panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "More indoor stories... the winter is depressing in New York. We touch on how depressing it can be. You kind of have to look at yourself in a way that you don't want to."
Thankfully, the best friends will land new jobs, celebrate their "friendiversary," trip on mushrooms and discover their witchdom in "Broad City" season 4. They will also be visited by Abbi's mother and travel to Florida.
On top of that, "Broad City" season 4 will feature guest stars including Fran Drescher, RuPaul, Wanda Skyes, Steve Buscemi, Denis O'Hare, Peri Gilpin and Jane Curtin.
Following its premiere, season 4 of "Broad City" will air every Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Central Comedy.
