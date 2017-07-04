Britney Spears rocks Israel – but did she also snub the Prime Minister?

x

Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016. Reuters

Described as bringing 'chaos' to Israel by the famed entertainment outlet Variety, Britney Spears has made her first visit to the country, culminating in a concert in Tel Aviv last night.

The pop star made her way through a scrum of bewildered onlookers, fans, reporters and security on Sunday after arriving in Israel and heading straight for the Western Wall, the holiest site in the world for Jews.

Meanwhile, there was speculation in the Israeli media that she had cancelled a planned meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though some reports said that the meeting was never confirmed.

The Times of Israel quoted reports saying that the 35-year-old singer had failed to show up at a dinner with Netanyahu and pediatric cancer patients.

And there was even a claim that her arrival in Israel had caused the Labor party to postpone its leadership contest.

Spears performed last night at Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park, the same outdoor venue where Justin Bieber and Aerosmith recently headlined and where Radiohead is due to take the stage on July 19.

The star has spent the last few weeks performing in Asia as part of her Britney: Live in Concert tour. She tweeted her excitement at being set to perform in Israel.

Last night's concert drew mixed reviews, with the Jerusalem Post saying: 'Sauntering around the stage in a series of different colored leotards that fit her like a glove, the pop star radiated confidence, however her show was marked by lulls before a final burst of energy.'

Spears and her team of dancers put on their show in front of some 55,000 people in temperatures of around 28° Celsius (82.4°F).

Spears shot to international fame in the late 1990s with hits such as '...Baby One More Time', 'Toxic' and 'Oops!...I Did It Again,' and has sold more than 100 million albums and 100 million singles throughout her career.