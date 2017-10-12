British mom who joined Islamic State and became one of their top recruiters is killed in drone strike with her 12-y-o son

UK
Reuters

Sally Jones(Photo: Sky News Video Screengrab)

Sally Jones, a British jihadi who recruited online for the Islamic State group, has been killed in Syria by a U.S. drone along with her 12-year-old son, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday.

A convert to Islam from southern England, Jones was nicknamed the "White Widow" by the British press after her jihadi husband Junaid Hussain, also an IS militant, was killed by a drone in 2015.

Quoting a British intelligence source who had been briefed by U.S. counterparts, The Sun reported that Jones and her son had been killed in June close to Syria's border with Iraq, as she was attempting to flee the IS stronghold of Raqqa.

U.S. intelligence chiefs were quoted as saying they could not be 100 percent certain that Jones had been killed as there was no way of recovering any DNA from the ground, but they were "confident" she was dead.

Her son JoJo was presumed to be dead too, although his presence with her was not known at the time of the drone strike and he was not an intended target, according to The Sun.

Other IS militants have been reported dead only to reappear.

Jones, who before her jihadi days was once a singer in a punk band, has been the subject of years of fascination by the British press.

