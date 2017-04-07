World
Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track
Most Americans concerned about violence against Jews and Muslims
New Bishop of Sheffield announced after 'highly individualised attacks' forced Philip North to ...
West Jerusalem recognised as Israel's capital by Russia, in surprise statement
US Catholics voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump after all, new research says
Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
BBC Religion coverage a 'mess' and 'dangerously out of touch', says former presenter
Woman who fell into Thames during Westminster attack dies, family pays tribute to 'our shining ray ...
Nun who was raped in convent suing Catholic Church after sisters pressured her to leave

British DJ sentenced to jail in Tunisia for playing Islamic call to prayer in dance track

Joseph Hartropp

The DJ known as Dax J reportedly received numerous death threats after using the Islamic call to prayer in a gig in Tunisia.Facebook

A court in Tunisia has sentenced a British DJ to a year in prison after he featured a Muslim call to prayer in a dance track.

The artists known as Dax J was charged with public indecency and offending public morality with his use of a sacred Islamic prayer, according to BBC News. The DJ fled the country before the court case.

Outrage was sparked when footage of Dax J's gig, in which the DJ played a track incorporating the prayer that Muslims recite five times a day, while clubbers danced along went online. Dax J was accompanied by another European DJ in the performance at the El Guitone nightclub, at Orbit Festival in Nabeul, last Friday.

The club was subsequently shut down. It apologised on Facebook for the offence caused, and said that Dax J 'did not realise it might offend an audience from a Muslim country like ours'.

'We will not allow attacks against religious feelings and the sacred,' said the governor of Nabeul, Mnaouar Ouertani.

Advertisement

Dax J, who has now fled Tunisia, offered 'sincere apologies to anyone who may have been offended by music that I played at Orbit Festival in Tunisia on Friday'. He reportedly had to close this Facebook account after receiving numerous death threats.

'It was never my intention to upset or cause offence to anybody,' he said.

A court spokesperson said that it had dismissed the charges against the nightclub owner and event organiser, according to AFP. The prosecution has appealed however, saying that the music should have been vetted before being played.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY