British Christians overwhelmingly backed Tory in general election, figures reveal

British Christians were disproportionately likely to vote Tory in the recent general election, figures have shown.

Largely reflective of the general older age bracket of Christians, polling revealed they tended to back the Conservatives whereas non-Christians were pro-Labour.

The Prime Minister returned to the small town of Sonning for church on the Sunday after she lost her majority in the general election. Reuters

Just 27.7 per cent of non-Christians and 29.4 per cent of religious 'nones' backed the Conservatives compared to 51.5 per cent of Christians.

This trend was reversed when it came to support for Labour with 31.2 per cent of Christians voting for Jeremy Corbyn compared to 56.8 per cent of non-Christians and 47.6 of religious nones.

Tim Farron's evangelical Christianity did not seem to generate much support or hostility either way with voting patterns roughly similar across religious groups but Christians were slightly more likely to back UKIP than non-Christians.

The research by Lord Ashcroft revealed the level of Labour support among non-Christians was much higher than in 2015, highlighting the party's success at reaching younger voters.

Christians, again reflecting their relatively elderly profile, tended to be more socially conservative than non-Christians and tended to be less progressive on issues such as feminism and multiculturalism than non-Christians or religious nones.

Most stark was Christians negative attitudes towards the green movement with most considering a mixed blessing compared to non-Christians and religious nones who both consider it a force for good.

Their conservatism was also apparent in their above average support for capitalism and wariness of immigration, the stats revealed.

Theresa May's background as a vicar's daughter may have appealed to Christians but seems unlikely to be the reason why they tended to back her party as Lord Ashcroft's polling repeats a trend of self-described Christians tending to be conservative in values with nearly six in ten backing Leave in last years EU referendum.

But despite their conservative tendencies, a majority of British Anglicans and Catholics did not support the government's plans to allow faith schools to select 100 per cent of pupils on the basis of faith.

Lord Ashcroft's poll was based on online and telephone interviews with 14,384 participants who had voted either by post, by proxy or in person between June 6-9.