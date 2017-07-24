Brie Bella news: 'Total Divas' star announces WWE comeback date

After taking a break from work for several months since giving birth, Brie Bella has returned to the spotlight with some exciting news — she is ready for a comeback.

The exciting announcement was made during a recent panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. There, Brie — alongside her twin sister, Nikki, as well as Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley — happily announced that she will make her World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) return sometime in 2018.

"My husband and I were talking, and he was like 'You know what, Brie, I think we have enough room to get ring and why don't we start training?'" the 33-year-old professional wrestler recounted. "I just started training, I'm hoping 2018 I can get back in the ring again."

Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan, a retired professional wrestler and currently an on-screen general manager for WWE's "SmackDown Live," is overseeing her initial phase of training. In fact, the "Total Divas" star is constantly sharing videos of her going through grueling workouts on the Bella Twins' YouTube page.

Brie, whose real name is Brianna Monique Danielson, last appeared on the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show in April. She gave birth to a healthy baby girl named Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9.

"There is no better feeling in the world than meeting your daughter," Brie said in a statement obtained by WWE. "I can't even express the overwhelming joy and love that Bryan and I are feeling. Now we know what parents mean about the love you feel when you first meet your child."

In the statement, Brie also thanked all her fans for their sincere prayers and said that she and the baby were in good health. While Brie and her husband definitely want more kids, her much-awaited comeback to the WWE will apparently come first.