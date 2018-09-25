Brett Kavanaugh denies sex abuse allegations, saying he was a church-going virgin in his school years

Reuters Brett Kavanaugh has rejected accusations against him.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has firmly denied the multiple sex abuse allegations against him, stating that he was a church-going virgin in high school.

Kavanaugh, joined by wife Ashley, spoke with Martha MacCallum of Fox News in an Monday interview, the day after a second woman came forward accusing him of decades-old sexual misconduct.

"I am looking for a fair process, a process where I can defend my integrity and clear my name. And all I'm asking for is fairness and that I'd be heard in this process," Kavanaugh pleaded.

He answered several questions related to the sex abuse accusations. The first alleged victim, California professor Christine Ford, who is to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, accused him of attempting to rape her at a high school party in the summer of 1982.

Ford alleged that Kavanaugh attempted to take off her clothes and even feared he could inadvertently kill her, though she admitted she could not remember the date and the specific location of the house.

The judge argued that nothing of the sort happened.

"No. I had never sexually assaulted anyone, not in high school, not ever. I've always treated women with dignity and respect," he said.

"I was never at any such party. The other people who are alleged to be present have said they do not remember any such party. A woman who was present, another woman who was present who is Dr. Ford's lifelong friend has said she doesn't know me and never remembers being at a party with me at any time in her life," he added, summarizing the developments in the case.

He said that he is not questioning whether Ford might have been sexually assaulted by someone else at some point in her life, but insisted he is not the perpetrator.

Kavanaugh was then asked about the second allegation, from Deborah Ramirez, who was a freshman at Yale University, which he also attended. Ramirez claims that during a drunken dorm party she ended up on the ground where Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to her, and forced her to touch his genitals without her consent.

"I never did any such thing — never did any such thing. The other people alleged to be there, don't recall any such thing. If such as thing had happened, it would've been the talk of campus," he responded.

"The women I knew in college and the men I knew in college said that it's inconceivable that I could've done such a thing."

The Supreme Court nominee, who is also due to testify on Thursday, was questioned about the claims of lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti said Monday morning that he has significant evidence from a third accuser claming that Kavanaugh participated in house parties in the 1980s that plied women with drugs and alcohol, which allowed other men to gang-rape them.

"That's totally false and outrageous. I've never done any such thing, known about any such thing. When I was in high school — and I went to an all boys Catholic high school, a Jesuit high school, where I was focused on academics and athletics, going to church every Sunday at Little Flower, working on my service projects, and friendship, friendship with my fellow classmates and friendship with girls from the local all girls Catholic schools," Kavanaugh replied.

He then proceeded to say that he never had "sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years thereafter."

When asked specifically whether he was a virgin throughout high school, he said "correct," adding that that extended to "many years after" in college.

"I know my life-long record, and I'm not going to let false accusations drive me out of this process. I have faith in God, and I have faith in the fairness of the American people. America's about fairness and hearing from both sides. And I didn't do this or anything resembling this. This is wrong," he declared.

Avenatti meanwhile tweeted on Tuesday morning that the third accuser is set to go public "within the next 36 hours."

"Let me be clear: We will disclose the client's name and accusations only when SHE is ready and we have adequate security measures in place. And not a moment before that. It is her choice and hers alone as to when to surface bc it is her life," he wrote.

