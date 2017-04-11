Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk baby news: High-profile couple welcome first child; family to be based in L.A.
Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper is now a father as he and Russian supermodel Irina Shayk have just welcomed their firstborn.
The baby news first popped up after Shayk showcased her baby bump while strutting down the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris last year. Just last month, a source told E! News that the model had a beautiful baby shower in Los Angeles. Cooper was "there to help," and their friends and family gathered to celebrate the nearing arrival of their first baby. "Irina and Bradley are doing really well. Bradley has been helping Irina and been going with her to doctor appointments and being by her side through this whole pregnancy," the sourced told the publication, and added that the Coopers have been quite supportive of the couple. "Bradley's mother and Irina have gotten even closer during this pregnancy, and his mother has been very helpful."
Now, although it was expected that the baby's arrival will be in May, a source told PEOPLE that the 31-year-old model had already given birth to her first child with the 42-year-old actor. It reportedly took place two weeks ago, but it has only been revealed recently. Shayk, who is usually active on social media, seemed to have kept mum about the birth of her firstborn. According to the source, the new family will be based in Los Angeles and will raise their baby in Cooper's bachelor pad, which has now been baby-proofed and turned into a family home.
It has also been revealed that their first child is a girl and they have named her Lea de Seine. No other details or photos have been released to date, as the couple have always been private about their relationship and, now, their family life.
Cooper and Shayk have been romantically linked since 2015. Representatives of the two personalities have yet to release their official statements.
