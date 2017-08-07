Bradford Cathedral's historic bells to be restored with £79,000 lottery grant

x

The First World War memorial bells of Bradford Cathedral will be restored after a £79,100 lottery grant made to the diocese.

The historic memorial bells of Bradford Cathedral will see a dramatic restoration thanks to a lottery grant. Facebook

The money from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) will cover the restoration of Bradford Cathedrals historic bells and fund a series of events to tell the story of the monument, according to the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford's Dean, Very Rev Jerry Lepine, said: 'I am delighted that the National Lottery has given us funds to make this project possible.

'The cathedral bells are another piece of the essential heritage jigsaw in the city and we hope that many more people will get to appreciate the sound of them and have the opportunity to visit Bradford Cathedral.'

David Renwick, the head of HLF Yorkshire and the Humber, said: 'Bradford Cathedral is a fantastic building with a long and varied history.

'Not only will the project repair the historic memorial bells ensuring they can ring out access to the city but it will open up the cathedral's First World War stories, all thanks to National Lottery players.'

The Cathedral's bells were first hung in 1666 and became part of a First World War memorial in 1921. The bells are inscribed with messages related to the war: soldiers writing home, families thanking those who gave their lives and celebrations of the eventual victory.

The restoration project for the beloved bells begins this month and will run till March 2019.