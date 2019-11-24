Bradford Cathedral celebrates its 100th anniversary

Staff writer
The Very Rev Jerry Lepine, Dean of Bradford, with the 100 cake made for Sunday's celebration.

A celebration at Bradford Cathedral on Sunday caps a year of special events to mark its 100th anniversary. 

Monday 25 November marks 100 years since the parish church of St Peter became Bradford Cathedral. 

Throughout the year, the cathedral has been marking this historic milestone with special services, lectures, concerts and exhibitions. 

At 2:45pm on Sunday, there will be a quarter peal of bells rung by bell ringers from across the district, followed by a celebratory service at 4pm joined by members of the diocesan community as well as civic guests, with the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Rev Nick Baines preaching the sermon.

Readings will be given by the cathedral's poet in residence, Diane Pacitti, with music from the City of Bradford Brass Band. 

The service will see the debut of Bradford Cathedral's Centenary Anthem, special music composed for the occasion by its director of music, Alex Berry, with words by Pacitti. 

The charter that marked the turning of St Peter into Bradford Cathedral will also be on display throughout Sunday, having been refurbished, remounted and reframed for the centenary. 

Coinciding with the centenary celebration is the launch of the cathedral's new 'Take A Seat' appeal, which aims to raise £150,000 to cover the cost of new public seating in the building. 

The Very Rev Jerry Lepine, Dean of Bradford, said, "2019 has been a tremendous year of an enlarged cathedral programme with many memorable highlights.

"I'm looking forward to Sunday afternoon as the culmination of our centenary year, a year of celebration. It's a moment when we can give thanks to God for all that has been and pray for all that will be in the future.

"This cathedral is a vital part of the life of this city and Diocese and we look forward to our next 100 years."

