Boy, 5, thrown from balcony at Mall is now walking and credits angels, Jesus for saving him

A 5-year-old boy, who was shockingly thrown from a third-floor balcony at Minnesota's Mall of America, has testified the love of Jesus and the help of angels who caught him as he continues his recovery, and is now miraculously said to be walking "perfectly" again.

The boy's family's GoFundMe page was recently updated to confirm that the young boy's condition continues to improve. The update says that they are now working towards stopping some of the medications he has required, and that he is "walking perfectly". It adds that the open wound on his stomach was at last scabbing over and new skin was growing.

Landen Hoffman, 5, was thrown over a railing and down around 40 feet to the ground below by 24-year-old Emmanuel Aranda on April 12 in an incident that shocked America.

The young boy was in critical condition and suffered broken arms and legs. However, quite remarkably an MRI scan revealed that there was no damage to his brain despite the obvious risk of head trauma from the incident.

Aranda told investigators that he had gone to the mall searching for someone to kill. He pleaded guilty to attempted murder in June and has since been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

The latest update on young Landen has said, "He gets out of the car every morning happy and blows kisses all the way in! He's a strong, happy boy. When his mommy asks him if she can look at his wound or asks how he's doing, he always responds with 'Mom, I'm healed, you don't need to ask me anymore.' Landen loves life and Jesus!"

Landen now tells people when they get hurt: "Don't worry, I fell off a cliff, but Angels caught me and Jesus loves me, so I'm ok and you will be too!'"

The boy's family is asking for continued prayers for his continued recovery.

The update stated: "His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others! There was one bad person, but from that came millions of Good people!"

The Hoffman family has said they forgive Aranda and will pray for him.

The update says: "Landen knows people all over the world are praying for him and he loves all the cards he keeps getting in the mail. His whole family feels the love and are so grateful for the prayers and people like you who care so much about others!"