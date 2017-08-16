'Boruto Naruto Next Generations' spoilers: Sasuke makes big discovery in episode 20; unknown enemies attack in episode 21

"Boruto Naruto Next Generations" YouTube/KirinAMVs

Sasuke, Sarada, Naruto, and ChouChou are going to have a lot on their plate in the next two episodes of "Boruto Naruto Next Generations." Sasuke discovers something shocking, and an unknown enemy catches the four characters off-guard.

Episode 20 of "Boruto Naruto Next Generations" is titled "The Boy With the Sharingan," and is centered on Sasuke, who is on a secret mission. He tells Naruto all about a person who has a Sharingan and is a Kekkei Genkai, which is rare in the Uchiha family.

Knowing that there is someone who has a Sharingan and is still alive, fans can expect trouble lurking ahead for Naruto and the gang. As far as everyone knows, the only living members of the Uchiha family are Sasuke and his daughter Sarada. Could this mean they have another relative who has yet to surface?

As for Sarada, she is determined to look for her father and her real mother in this episode. She figures out that Naruto is in contact with Sasuke and decides to follow him to learn about where her father has been off to.

Episode 21 continues Sarada's quest. Titled, "Sasuke and Sarada," Sarada finally finds her father at the Pass Tower. Unfortunately, she sees that Sasuke is not pleased by this, and thus breaks her heart. Knowing that Sasuke is on a secret mission and does not want Sarada to know is understandable. He wants to protect her and keep her away from whatever harm that might come at him.

Naruto and Chouchou witness Sasuke's reaction to Sarada finding him, and prefer to let the two talk it out. Unfortunately, there will not be much time as they are soon faced with an unknown enemy that tries to attack them. Seems like Sarada and Sasuke will have to talk about it later on.

"Boruto Naruto: Next Generations" Episode 20 will air on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 5:55 p.m. JST on TV Tokyo.