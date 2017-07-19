'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' spoilers: 'Naruto Gaiden' arc follows Sarada's quest in finding Sasuke
The anime adaptation of "Naruto Gaiden" arc is just around the corner.
The official website of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has confirmed that the anime series will enter the said arc sometime in August.
The "Naruto Gaiden" arc will cover Masashi Kishimoto's mini manga series called "Naruto Gaiden: The Seventh Hokage and the Scarlet Spring." The story takes place 15 years after the Fourth Shinobi World War, and focuses on Sarada Uchiha as she explores the mystery surrounding her birth.
It has been a long time since Sarada's birth, but she has never seen her biological father, Sasuke. Due to this, she will start questioning her identity and will even openly question the validity of her parents' marriage.
After some hesitation, Sarada decides to find Sasuke to personally ask him about her birth. But things will take a turn for the worse when she becomes the target of a dangerous cult due to the lineage she shares with her father. The said cult is headed by Shin Uchiha, a former follower and test subject of Orochimaru.
While waiting, spoilers for the anime's finale "Crisis: The Threat of Failing!" have finally made its way online. In the upcoming episode, Denki Kaminarimon will do everything in his power to ensure he will pass the test.
"Periodic exams are here!! What are the chances of Denki failing?! Denki wishes to graduate from the academy alongside Boruto and the rest so he tries to go for a special training," the official synopsis the episode reads, as cited by Korea Portal. "But, he trains recklessly and fears of repeating the class."
The finale of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," titled "Crisis: The Threat of Failing," is scheduled to air on Wednesday, July 19 on TV Tokyo. Check out the preview below.
