'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' spoilers: Episode 25 will introduce new characters

"Borotu: Naruto Next Generations" episode 25, "A Turbulent School Trip," will air this week, and new information about it recently went public. A synopsis for this episode was shared along with a scan displaying the character designs of the two new characters: Hoshigaki Shisuma and Karatachi Kagura .

Shisuma is supposedly a relative to the notorious Hoshigaki Kisame — feared as the Monster of the Hidden Mist. In a scan from a Japanese magazine posted on Reddit, the character was revealed to be from "the same clan as Hoshigaki Kisame" who also "yearns for the old days of The Village of the Bloody Mist" — the old days where a barbaric ritual forced ninja students to fight and kill each other in order to rank up.

Some of the commenters suggested that the new character might be the son of Yagura, the ruler who reinforced the village name, The Village of the Bloody Mist. However, the leakster commented, "Probably not son, given Yagura's age at the time of his death. Maybe a nephew, or from the same clan, at least. I think it'll be obvious once we see a color picture of the character."

The social media user who provided the scan also pointed out that in kanji, the Shisuma's name meant "corpse." The Reddit user believed that it can be translated as "clear-cut corpse," which refers him as a terrifying fighter. Boruto and Shisuma will eventually meet in the village, so fans should wait to see what will happen when the two cross each other's path.

The synopsis for the episode 25 of "Boruto Naruto Next Generations" also revealed another character from The Village of the Bloody Mist. Unlike Shisuma, Kagura desires peace for the village. He was described as "a young genius ninja who works as Chojuro's [former Fourth Mizukage and the Leader of the Village of the Mist]aide." As Boruto and the rest of class go for a trip, Kaguro will accompany them.

Things are bound to take a risky route for the students, as hinted in the episode's title. The village sounds like a retreat for the students, but it holds a dark past. As it turns out, some of the ninja from the Hidden Mist are displeased that the aforementioned barbaric ritual was stopped. Everyone should then wait for the episode 25 to see what will happen to Boruto and his mates as they face another adventure and challenge.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 25 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 17:55 p.m. JST on Tokyo TV.