'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' spoilers: Boruto begins Ghost investigation; new ending theme to be introduced

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" spoilers had begun to trickle down just days before the June 7 airing of episode 10. In the episode, Boruto Uzumaki uncovers the truth behind the mysterious purple shadow that has been following villagers around Hidden Leaf Village.

This mysterious entity has caused people to display fits of hate and violence when they are not capable of doing so in their normal state. Together with Shikadai and Misuki, Boruto tries to unravel what this ghostly creature really is.

Naruto, on the other hand, orders an independent investigation, during which Sai makes a startling discovery. The entity has a name: Ghost.

So far, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" has been received warmly by fans of the hit "Naruto" saga. The show has impressed skeptics who initially thought that the spinoff would fare far below the caliber of the original "Naruto" anime.

Described as a sequel to "Naruto," "Boruto" has begun to show some of the elements that made its predecessor immensely popular among anime enthusiasts. On the show, Boruto makes an effort to prove himself a worthy member of his family. Boruto also managed to wield an ocular jutsu, evidencing that power will play a central role in the story's overall development.

With Boruto's desire to prove himself, he tries to understand his rare gifts and what these would mean to him and his career as a ninja. This particular plot point has gotten viewers hooked.

Meanwhile, the current ending theme song for "Boruto" is titled "Dreamy Journey," and is performed by Japanese girl band The Peggies. However, Weekly Shōnen Jump (via Comicbook.com) reports that a new ending theme is going to be introduced soon.

The report says up and coming Japanese trio Scenario Art will be singing the new song, titled "Farewell Moontown." Even though the exact release date for the song was not revealed, it is expected to debut on "Boruto" sometime in July.