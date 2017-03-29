'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Season 1 spoilers: Boruto and Naruto fight each other? Konoha village now modernised

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Boruto from 'Boruto: Naruto the Movie' viz.com / Viz Media

Fans of the seventh Hokage Naruto might be sad because "Naruto Shippuden" has already ended. But now there's a reason to rejoice as his son Boruto is coming to TV screens with "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

While Naruto and company made anime history with all the Rasengans, Boruto and his friends are soon going to make their mark in anime fans' minds, too. According to Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chief director Noriyuki Abe, the new anime won't let old fans down as he and his team are working on a strong foundation coming from the story of Boruto's father, Comic Book reported.

Boruto already made an appearance in a 2015 movie, "Boruto: Naruto the Movie." Abe said in an interview with Animedia that the new anime will be set in a time earlier than the movie. The new series will begin at the time Boruto enrolls in the ninja academy.

Of course, Boruto will feel the pressure to do well as a ninja because he's the son of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto. While others scoff at him without knowing what power he might possess, Boruto meets new friends, including Sasuke's daughter Sarada and Orochimaru's child Mitsuki.

The series will also feature Boruto at a time when he and his dad aren't in good terms yet. This detail is confirmed by a newly-released trailer.

'Era of Peace'

Earlier reports say Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will be set at a time after the Fourth Ninja War. This period in time is what is called an "Era of Peace," marked by developments in the lifestyle's of the people residing in the Hidden Leaf Village.

According to the series' synopsis, the Konoha village is now modernised, complete with taller buildings, large computer monitors, and even electric cars. Abe says that new jobs aside from being a shinobi have been added, and that there'll be people in the ninja academy who haven't tried using ninjutsu. In addition, Abe says they are working on making Boruto enjoyable for Naruto's fans of all ages. With the details being mentioned, it does seem very exciting. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will premiere on April 5 on TV Tokyo.