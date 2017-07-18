'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' news: 'Naruto Gaiden' arc will begin in August

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" recently finished with the "Ghost" arc and as such, upcoming episodes will venture into a new storyline.

According to Saiyan Island, episodes 15 to 18 will be fillers that will help transition to the next story arc. Episode 19 will be the official start and it will cover the contents of "Naruto Gaiden."

Fans can get a glimpse of what will be in store for the "Naruto Gaiden" narrative through a recently released teaser that teases the show's new ending.

The video starts with Sarada looking sad as she stands beside a figure hinted to be her mother, Sakura Haruno. The next scene shows Sarada trying to reach out and grab her father, Sasuke, but he walks away leaving her empty-handed. More images are shown and the teaser ends with Sarada reaching out to her parents who are away at a distance.

In the manga "Naruto Gaiden," Sarada became rebellious during her time at the academy when she started questioning her birth. She could never remember her father and her relationship with her mother grew strained.

When she discovered a picture of Karin wearing glasses, she became convinced that she was her true mother. She then decided to find her father to get to the truth. However, along her journey, she became the target of a zealous cult and discovered more about herself than she initially thought.

Episode 16 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will air on Wednesday, July 19 at 5:25 a.m. EDT with simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. It will not be connected with the upcoming story arc. Rather, it will be a light-hearted episode titled "The Danger of Repeating a Year." Boruto and the rest of the students will be studying and training hard to avoid staying back a year.

Expect "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" to pick up in episode 19 when the "Naruto Gaiden" arc begins on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 5:25 a.m. EDT.