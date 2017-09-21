'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 26 release date news: Mizukage's successor Kagura highlights next installment

Promotional image of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime version. Facebook/ boruto.sns

In the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," the highlight will be on a new fighter named Kagura Karatachi (Keisuke Komoto) whom Boruto Uzumaki (Yûko Sanpei) and his class met in the mysterious village.

New footage was revealed for episode 26 of the hit anime series titled "Mizukage's Successor" which showed Boruto and the gang commenting about the new ninja Kagura, who is a close aide of the Sixth Mizukage. "He seems like a man who has great prospects for the future," said one of the kids. Another one commented, "He's considerate towards others and he's competent."

In the previous episode, Boruto, Sarada Uchiha (Kokoro Kikuchi), Chôchô Akimichi (Ryôko Shiraishi) and the rest of the class went on a field trip to the Hidden Mist Village. There they were greeted by Kagura who was tasked to oversee them during their excursion. He helped the kids adjust to the mist of the village so that they would not easily get dizzy. He also guided the students to stay within the village's vicinity.

Kagura is in the same age bracket as Boruto and the rest of the class from Hidden Leaf Village. He works alongside Chojuro (Kôki Miyata) and aims to promote a peaceful existence among the people. He seemingly has good intentions at heart which is why Boruto's female classmates have a crush on the quiet ninja.

According to the synopsis of the upcoming episode, Boruto will get excited when he visits the Hidden Mist Academy because of the school's specialization in swordsmanship. As the kids explore the unfamiliar school, Chojuro will propose a duel between Kagura and Boruto. It remains to be seen who will defeat the other and emerge victorious.

Episode 26 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will air on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 4:25 a.m. EDT with simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.