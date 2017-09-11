'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 24 release date, spoilers: Konoha gathers the Five Kage; Sarada aims to become Hokage

A promotional image for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Viz Media

The upcoming episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will mark a new milestone for the series, as viewers will once again see the five Kage of all ninja nations in one place. Episode 24 will follow Boruto's as he plans to take advantage of the Five Kage Summit to humiliate his father, Naruto. Meanwhile, Sarada will begin to realize her dream of becoming the next Hokage of Konoha.

As per the latest episode synopsis, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 24 titled "Boruto and Sarada" will show Konoha or the Leaf Village hosting the next Five Kage Summit. The last meeting of the five Kage happened many years ago, back in the original "Naruto" series.

This time around, the new Kage, including Naruto as the current Hokage of Konoha, are set to discuss important matters among the neighboring ninja countries.

As Naruto and Konoha prepare to host the summit, the former's son, Boruto, has also been busy preparing for the said event — not to contribute to the preparations, but to humiliate his father in front of the other Kage.

Boruto will be leaving graffiti on the Hokage face sculptures. Konoha's officials may already know about Boruto's plans, preparing measures to prevent him from doing any troublesome actions. Boruto will be very careful, but no matter how cautious he becomes, he will eventually find himself in trouble as he will be caught drawing on Konoha's popular monument.

On the other hand, Sarada will be shown becoming more determined in her training to become a skilled ninja of the Leaf Village. Coming from the successful rescue mission and reunion of her family in the last episode, Sarada now has inspiration to dream bigger, that is, to become the next Hokage of Konoha.

As stated by Comic Book, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" tells the story of Boruto, who is living in a modern ninja world that is far different from the one in the original "Naruto" series. The infrastructure has improved a lot, as well as the technology and transportation, changing the way of life of ninjas.

Boruto is having trouble keeping with everyone's high expectations as the son of Konoha's Hokage, although he himself has special abilities that have yet to be discovered.

Episode 24 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 5:25 a.m. EDT on Crunchyroll and Hulu.