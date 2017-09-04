'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 23 release date, spoilers: Sarada to learn the truth about her heritage

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" promotional image Viz Media

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will see a family being reunited and a young ninja finally learning about her heritage in the coming episode. Episode 23 will see Sarada learning that Sakura is her real mother, although she will first have to take down the enemies that abducted her mother in the previous episode.

In the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine teaser for "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 23, it is revealed that Sakura is the real mother of Sarada. The character had suspected that Karin was her birth mother. However, it appears that Sasuke and Sakura's romance had actually born a fruit, which is none other than Sarada, Blasting News reported.

Before the much-awaited family reunion of Sarada, Sasuke and Sakura, the rescue mission to save Sakura must be accomplished first. To do this, a team of ninjas composed of Sasuke, Naruto Sarada and Cho-Cho will be going to Shin Uchiha's hideout.

The episode 23 teaser shows an intense battle between Konoha's skilled ninjas and the Uchiha clones.

After the rescue of Sakura, the fans of the original "Naruto" series, especially the "SaruSasu" shippers, will be delighted to see the bond between Sasuke and Sasuke.

The two characters have been apart for so long before the events of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," so it is a pleasant surprise to find out that Sasuke and Sakura still care for each other. Sarada will witness that the romance lives on between her parents, which is a good sign that her newfound family will start right.

The previous episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" saw the group confronting Orochimaru about the origins of Shin. In a very unlikely situation, the former villain of the "Naruto" series chose to cooperate with Sasuke and Naruto, revealing the secret behind Sakura's abductor.

It was revealed that Shin is one of Orochimaru's lab rats that went rogue, and it appears that Orochimaru will reveal Shin's hideout to Sasuke in order to save Sakura, according to Comic Book.

Episode 23 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:25 a.m. ET on Crunchyroll and Hulu.