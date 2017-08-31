'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 23 release date, spoilers: Sarada joins Sasuke to fight evil clones and rescue Sakura

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" promotional image. Viz Media

In the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," Sarada Uchiha (Kokoro Kikuchi), her dad Sasuke Uchiha (Noriaki Sugiyama) and Naruto Uzumaki (Junko Takeuchi) battle it out with Shin Uchiha's (Misuzu Togashi) clones.

New footage was revealed for episode 23 of the hit anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" which shows the team seemingly headed in the right direction, towards Shin's hideout, as Sasuke and Sarada encounter and face off with the evil clones in a fight.

They also manage to find the abducted Sakura Uchiha (Chie Nakamura) as she speaks in the voice over, telling Sarada, "It is okay, Sarada. Something like this isn't enough to defeat your dad. Trust us. Your dad and I will protect you, no matter what!"

In the synopsis of the next episode, Sakura and Sasuke will fight together against the clones to protect their daughter who will be amazed at their combined attack coordination, even after being away from each other for very long. This will give Sarada a sense of trust and appreciation for her parents, especially her mother.

In the last episode, Sarada finally found out that Karin was her real mother through a DNA test. This revelation made her sad and angry towards her dad for lying to her all this time. She also felt conflicted as to whether she should continue to rescue Sakura who wasn't her biological mother.

Naruto was able to intervene and convince her that even if Sakura wasn't her real mother, she still loved her daughter very much. He asked Sarada that if she also loved Sakura as a mother, then that was the most important thing, even if they weren't related by blood.

Episode 23 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will air on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 5:25 a.m. EDT with simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.