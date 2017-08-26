'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 22 spoilers: Sasuke, Naruto search for Sakura; Sarada to discover suspected mother Karin?

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" promotional image. Viz/Boruto

In the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," Sarada Uchiha (Kokoro Kikuchi), her dad Sasuke (Noriaki Sugiyama) and Naruto Uzumaki (Junko Takeuchi) will pursue the abducted Sakura Uchiha (Chie Nakamura). Also, Sarada might get more clues about Karin.

New footage was revealed for episode 22 of the hit anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." It shows Sakura captured by the villain Shin Uchiha (Misuzu Togashi), who is in bed recovering from his wounds incurred from the last battle.

In the upcoming episode, titled "Connected Feelings," Sasuke and Naruto will seek help at Master Orochimaru's (Kujira) headquarters on the whereabouts of Shin's lair, where Sakura has been taken hostage.

Here, Sasuke will be also be reunited with members of Team Taka which includes Suigetsu Hôzuki (Takashi Kondô) and Jugo. The missing third person from the team is Karin, who Sarada suspects is her real mother. It is hinted here that she might get some answers about that mystery.

In the previous episode, Sakura was captured by Shin when he tried to pull in Sarada. However, Sakura pushed her daughter aside and went into the portal instead. She was taken back to the villain's lair while Sasuke, Sarada and Naruto stood in disbelief of her disappearance.

Prior to that fateful incident, Sarada was venting out her frustration at Naruto because Sasuke did not want to tell her why he abandoned her at a young age.

In addition, she found a picture of a woman who she suspected was her real mother but Sasuke wouldn't confirm if that was true. This was the time when Shin attacked the group and almost abducted Sarada — until her current mother Sakura intervened.

It remains to be seen if Naruto and Sasuke can get to Sakura and save her from the clutches of Shin and his evil minions.

Episode 22 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will air on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 5:25 a.m. EDT with simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.