'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 21 release date, spoilers: Sarada heartbroken after meeting dad Sasuke for the first time

A "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" promotional image. Viz Media

In the next episode of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," Sarada Uchiha (Kokoro Kikuchi) finally meets her dad Sasuke (Noriaki Sugiyama) which turns out sadly.

New footage has been revealed for episode 21 of the hit anime series "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." It shows Sarada excited at first to meet her long-lost father Sasuke but gets heartbroken when he doesn't share the same enthusiasm.

"I came to meet you, Dad. Why won't you stay and live with Mom? Do you even care that you've forgotten your daughter's face?" Sarada asks her dad in the teaser.

Intent on getting answers, she adds, "Where have you been and exactly what have you been doing all this time?"

Sasuke simply replies, "It has nothing to do with you."

In the synopsis of the next episode, Sarada will get hurt by Sarada's words and leave the meeting heartbroken. Naruto Uzumaki (Junko Takeuchi) will follow her just in case she encounters any danger. While they talk about her father, they will get attacked by the mysterious parent of Shin Uchiha (Misuzu Togashi).

It remains to be seen what Sasuke will do after having met her daughter whom he hasn't seen in a long time and whether they will see each other again.

In the previous episode, Sarada accompanied her best friend Chôchô Akimichi (Ryôko Shiraishi) to find the latter's father. However, the former actually had her own agenda in mind to meet her real father Sasuke.

They tried to catch up with Naruto who was on his way to meet Sarada. However, they got attacked by Shin's alleged clone. Fortunately, Naruto stepped in to save them and fight the powerful opponent.

Naruto sensed the dangerous capabilities of the clone because of his Sharingan and used his Sage mode to try and capture him. However, Shin then instructed his clone to leave them alone.

Episode 21 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will air on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 5:25 a.m. EDT with simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.