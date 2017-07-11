Entertainment
'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' episode 15 release date, spoilers: Boruto to lose his dojutsu as graduation nears

Sotero Nacional

A "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" promotional image.Viz Media

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" just ended its story arc for the Ghost incidents. The next episode will be the jumping off point for the next storyline and will premiere this week.

The title and synopsis of episode 15 were revealed recently by Twitter user KenXyro, who posted the translation of the episode guide. "A New Path" will serve as an epilogue to the recently-concluded Ghost arc.

According to the rundown, Boruto will lose his one-eyed dojutsu as it will become dormant again. His dojutsu becomes active every time there is a threat of danger and this was activated in the season's first episode when Sumire's parasitic chakra assaulted Konoha. Boruto was initially confused with his eye power but later on grew accustomed to it. However, since the Ghost incidents have now concluded, there is no urgent need for the dojutsu to be activated.

In "A New Path," Boruto and the next generation of ninjas will be busy testing out their compatibility with one another. They will see which ninja's skills complement the others. This is in preparation for their graduation from the academy as they want to form good team combinations. Boruto apparently will ask Shikadai to join his team but he will turn down his best friend.

In the trailer for episode 15, Sumire apparently may be transferring to another academy. In light of what happened with Sumire during the Ghost incidents, it would be quite difficult for her to continue staying in her current academy. The other ninjas will agree to this and insist that Boruto not know about it because it may cause issues.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is based on the Japanese manga series written by Ukyō Kodachi and illustrated by Mikio Ikemoto.

Episode 15 will air on Wednesday, July 12 at 5:25 a.m. EDT with simulcast streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

