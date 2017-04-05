'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' chapter 12 predictions: Daimyo Madoka Ikkyuu is Shojoji in disguise

While the recently released chapter of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" does not offer much action, it is suspected that its next chapter, chapter 12, will feature a powerful enemy just lurking around the corner as it is suspected that Daimyo Madoka Ikkyuu is Shojoji's disguise.

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" chapter 11 is finally out, and it has revealed that Shojoji is actually the leader of the thieves who robbed Konoha banks. However, there is more about Shojoji that Konoha ninjas are wary about as, apart from leading the thieves, he also has the ability to copy not only one's appearance but also their memories.

The current chapter also features Boruto in a new mission. However, Naruto's son can't help feeling annoyed with the new mission as he is tasked to guard Tentou, who is the son of Daimyo Madoka Ikkyuu. While Boruto is being a baby-sitter of sort, it is speculated that there is more to his mission that meets the eye; some fans now suspect that Daimyo Madoka Ikkyuu could not be the real thing as he may be Shojoji after all.

Should this really be the case, it goes without saying that Boruto will see himself in action once more in the upcoming "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" chapter 12 as he baby sits Tentou.

In the event that the upcoming chapter of the monthly manga series reveals that Daimyo Madoka Ikkyuu is only a replicated version of the original and is Shojoji all along, it is also suspected that Boruto may not be the only one to deal with him. While Naruto and the other Hokages may help him, it is also speculated that Sarada may be instrumental in the suspected battle of Boruto and Shojoji.

In the current chapter, the extent of the powers of Sasuke's daughter has been revealed, and there is no doubt that she is, indeed, her parents' daughter. While Sarada has the strength of her mother, it is also evident that she has the power of her father, although some fans can't help but criticize her for wearing heels in her fight scenes.

As to what the extent of Sarada's powers is, it is speculated to be revealed in the upcoming chapter 12 of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations," which is expected to arrive next month.