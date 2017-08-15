'Borderlands 3' release date news: 'Tales from the Borderlands' characters Rhys and Fiona could appear in sequel

Promotional poster for Telltale Games' "Tales from the Borderlands." Facebook/BorderlandsGame

2K Games and Gearbox Software have been very secretive of their pet project "Borderlands 3." Word of its release and production have been scarce since 2012's "Borderlands 2." However, some information has emerged, shedding light on who players might see in the sequel.

Reports have pointed towards Telltale Games' "Tales from the Borderlands" which focuses on characters Rhys and Fiona. Rhys is a former Hyperion employee while Fiona is a con artist, who by some twist of fate, ends up being paired with the former. Together, they uncover the secrets of Pandora, the setting where majority of the game takes place.

Producer of "Tales from the Borderlands" Adam Sarasohn stated that both Rhys and Fiona were created ideally to be part of the next installment of "Borderlands." The characters possess features and attributes that will allow them to easily fit in the plethora of protagonists that naturally tie-in with the overarching plot of the franchise.

Even if it hasn't been confirmed, it could potentially be interesting for fans of the series to see the two characters in a bona fide full version of the game.

Gearbox, however, will have the final word regarding what makes the final cut — and they have been very quiet about the development of the game. After confirming that the game is indeed in development, they look towards breaking sales records in the gaming industry.

2K Games has set a timeline to release "Borderlands 3" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" between 2018 and 2019. Both games are highly anticipated, and releasing them within a 12-month period could generate serious amounts of money.

It has also been confirmed that "Borderlands 3" will be running on the new Unreal Engine 4, which will require some players to upgrade their gaming rigs. Additionally, this has led many to speculate on the possible new offerings that the already content-extensive game will feature compared to its predecessors.