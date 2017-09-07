World
'Borderlands 3' release date news: Game might be coming really soon, says Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford

Sheobi Ramos

Borderlands is an open world, action role-playing first-person shooter video game developed by Gearbox Software.Gearbox Software official website

It seems like forever since avid fans of the "Borderlands" series have heard any news about the potential third sequel of the popular video game. After the release of "Borderlands 2" back in 2012, the game developers have kept a pretty tight lid on the details of "Borderlands 3." However, during the Inside Gearbox Software panel at PAX West, Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford let in a bit of update for the fans.

Although he didn't mention the game by name, Pitchford said that 90 percent of the Gearbox team is "working on the thing I think most of you guys want us to be working on," as reported by DualShockers. He also mentioned that he knew that majority of the audience at PAX West were "Borderlands" fans, and part of their attendance was to hear any snippet of news about the elusive game.

Other than that, Pitchford didn't mention any more information about "Borderlands 3," including the date of its release. However, many think that the game would go live in the near future, as there are still tons of upcoming gaming events that could be an apt place to perform a big launch of the game. This would include the PlayStation Experience, the Paris Games Week event, and The Game Awards.

Another piece of evidence pinpointing the impending release of "Borderlands 3" is the recent interview conducted with the game's publisher, Take-Two. CEO Strauss Zelnick told Gamesindustry.biz a few weeks ago that they would release a "huge new title" sometime in 2019, driving fans to think that it couldn't possibly be anything else rather than "Borderlands 3."

As to the game's progress, details are pretty close to nil. What everyone already knows is that original "Borderlands" Writer Mikey Neumann is still working on the third sequel of the game, as well as "Battleborn" Art Director Scott Kester. Some rumors also indicated that "Borderlands 3" wouldn't probably be made available to Nintendo Switch.

