Book of condolences opens for A Rocha leaders killed in car crash

Staff writer
Miranda Harris was also killed in the accident

An online book of condolences has been opened after the tragic deaths of A Rocha's co-founder and CEO.

Miranda Harris, who founded the Christian environmental charity in 1983 with her husband Peter, was killed in a horrific car accident in South Africa on Monday.

Also killed were A Rocha International CEO Chris Naylor and his wife Susanna.

They died when their car collided with another vehicle and plunged over the Swartkops Bridge in Port Elizabeth.

Peter Harris and the driver of the vehicle both survived and are in a stable condition in hospital.

A Rocha has opened a book of condolences for people to share their memories and condolences.

In an update to Twitter, A Rocha said there had been an "outpouring of love" following the devastating news.

"Thank you for your outpouring of love, prayers and words of support following this tragic loss," the charity said.

"We have created a page for you to share your memories, condolences or other reflections. These will be relayed to the Harris and Naylor families."

Joy Mallouh, of A Rocha Lebanon, where the Naylors worked for many years, left a touching tribute in which he thanked them for their service and legacy.

Chris Naylor had been CEO of A Rocha International since 2010

"Chris was in love with nature, because he loved God very deeply. His insight and advice kept guiding us as Arocha Lebanon board, even after he and his family left to the UK," he said.

"We were in continuous correspondence to keep the good work that he and Susanna started in our land that has been suffering from wars for the past 45 years.

"Susanna was Arocha's accountant all through the years, and God blessed their ministry with funds that were donated to build the eco-restaurant in Aana."

He continued: "Chris and Susanna, you have left a great legacy behind you and you will always be remembered for what you were, and your dedication to serve our country through your example in daily practice.

"As for you my dear Naylors, we at Arocha Lebanon are praying for you to receive continuous comfort from the Lord. We love you very much and we pray you would visit us in Lebanon in the near future."

Most Read

  1. Mothers of babies with Down's syndrome reveal pressure to have an abortion

  2. Tributes paid to A Rocha co-founder and CEO killed in accident

  3. Christians offer prayers and condolences after tragic deaths of A Rocha leaders

  4. Are we following the real Jesus or the 'other' Jesus?

  5. The Church needs to be ready to welcome in children living with disability

  6. Over 11,000 people sign petition to keep UK's first Chick-fil-A restaurant open

  7. Churches need to care less about numbers and more about preaching the truth - Francis Chan

  8. In the midst of the Brexit mire, increasingly engaged young people are a source of hope

  9. Government extends support available for listed churches

More News

  1. kanye-west

    Kanye West finally releases gospel album 'Jesus is King'

  2. tom-hanks

    How the faith of Mister Rogers, played by Tom Hanks, shaped his idea of children's television

  3. whoopi-goldberg

    Whoopi Goldberg to star in Sister Act The Musical

  4. jeff-younger

    Judge throws a lifeline to dad trying to stop 7-year-old son's transition

  5. jessica-yaniv

    Beauticians do not have to wax genitals of transgender woman, Canadian court rules

  6. mick-jagger

    Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton step in to help save church organ

  7. mosul

    Churches destroyed by ISIS in Iraq to be rebuilt